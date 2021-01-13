ModernGhanalogo

13.01.2021 Regional News

E.P. Church Education Unit congratulates the new Moderator of the General Assembly E.P. Church, Ghana

By Tulasi Mathias
E.P. Church Education Unit congratulates the new Moderator of the General Assembly E.P. Church, Ghana
The management and staff of E.P. Education Unit wish to congratulate RT. Rev. Dr. LT. COL. Bliss Divine Kofi Agbeko (RTD) as the moderator of the General Assembly of Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana.

We are so delighted for a successful induction as the 14th moderator of the church.

We take this opportune moment to convey our sincerest heartfelt congratulations to you and wishing you God's protection, guidance, and direction, as you assume your new responsibility as the moderator of the E.P. Church.

Responsibility such as this comes with challenges, but we are hopeful with your rich experience in the ministry, and academia will be an added advantage as you assume your new. office.

It is our hope and fervent prayer that you build on the foundation of your predecessors and also injects creativity and critical thinking ideas bringing together all the departments that make up the E.P. Church under one umbrella, bringing light where there is darkness.

We pledge our unflinching support to you and your team as we work together to bring change in our education sector, making sure that no child is left behind: the dream of our forebearers of education.

May God bless you and your team.

God bless the E.P. Church.

God bless our homeland Ghana

Once again, congratulations!

Signed

Mrs. Marian Jemima Akua Adzroe

General Manager

E.P. Church, Schools Ghana.

