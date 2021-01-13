ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
13.01.2021 Social News

Small Scale mining groups demand immediate audit of Inter-ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining

Small Scale mining groups demand immediate audit of Inter-ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Some stakeholders in the mining industry want an audit into the activities of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining as well as its expenditure following its dissolution.

The stakeholders, which include the Ghana National Association of Small Scale Miners and the Concerned Small Scale Miners Association, say there are questions begging for answers following the dissolution of the committee.

“I think the government should not just dissolve it, but we should have a full audit so that we know how much money they spent.”

“When we do the audit, we will know what the resources that were given to the inter-ministerial committee was used for and account properly,” Godwin Armah, the General Secretary of the Ghana National Association of Small Scale Miners said to Citi News.

Michael Kwadwo Peprah, the President of the Concerned Small Scale Miners Association, also stressed that there was the need to take a critical look at the committee’s operations because of past controversy.

“They need to be answering questions by now. Where are those missing excavators? Where is the gold? Where are the cars they seized from small scale miners?”

Small scale miners have previously complained about malfeasance from the state in the enforcement of laws against illegal small scale mining.

At a point, a ban was placed on all forms of small scale mining which the small scale miner groups felt was unfair.

The committee, which was headed by the former Minister of Environment, Science Technology, and Innovation, Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, was established by the Akufo-Addo administration to check illegal mining activities.

In his last State of the Nation Address, President Akufo-Addo called for broader stakeholder engagements on how to tackle illegal mining.

He subsequently dissolved the committee which was instituted to clamp down on illegal mining activities.

— citinewsroom

More Social News
Modern Ghana Links
NALAG urges Parliament to bring back talks on election of MMDCEs
13.01.2021 | Social News
Nose mask sales increase in Makola ahead of reopening of schools
13.01.2021 | Social News
Techiman South MP promises to ensure peace and social cohesion
13.01.2021 | Social News
Air pollution killed nearly 5,000 people in Afghanistan in 2020
13.01.2021 | Social News
Make Sammi Awuku Local Gov't Minister — ASEPA to Akufo Addo
13.01.2021 | Social News
We've not approved COVID-19 vaccines for sale — FDA boss
13.01.2021 | Social News
Don’t scrap Ministry of Inner Cities And Zongo Development - Muslim Groups begs Akufo-Addo
13.01.2021 | Social News
Speeding driver ‘chopping love’ with fiancée kills 10 year old; family demands justice
12.01.2021 | Social News
C/R: 2-year-old boy drowns in gutter
12.01.2021 | Social News
Election Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

I don’t foresee Bagbin frustrating gov't business in Parliam...
2 hours ago

Akufo-Addo to reconstitute statutory boards and corporations...
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line