13.01.2021 General News

UG searches for new Vice-Chancellor

2 HOURS AGO

University of Ghana (UG) is engaged in a search for a new Vice-Chancellor.

The term of office of the current Vice-Chancellor, Professor Ebenezer Oduro Owusu, will end on July 31, 2021.

According to a notice from the school’s registrar, the Search Committee has subsequently received applications from seven candidates.

The search party is asking for relevant information that may facilitate its work.

The seven are Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, the Pro-Vice-Chancellor for Academic and Student Affairs; Prof. Felix Ankomah Asante Professor, the Pro-Vice-Chancellor for Research, Innovation and Development; Prof. Peter Quaney, the Director, Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research; Prof. Samuel Nii Ardey Codjoe, an Institute for Population Professor; Prof. Daniel Frimpong Ofori Provost, College of Humanities; Prof. Godfred Bokpin, the Dean of Student Affairs and Prof. Daniel Wesley Lund, Dean, Faculty of Business Administration.

Professor Ebenezer Oduro Owusu replaced Ernest Aryeetey as Vice-Chancellor in July 2016 to begin his first four-year term.

The University of Ghana Council in June 2020, approved a second term for the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Ebenezer Oduro Owusu from August 1, 2020, to July 31, 2021, when he retires from the University.

Under his leadership, the University launched an Endowment Fund which has so far attracted over US$1 million.

Other initiatives credited to Prof. Ebenezer Oduro Owusu include reforms in finance, audit, procurement and logistics.

— citinewsroom

