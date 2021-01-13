Akufo-Addo to reconstitute statutory boards and corporations...

Statutory boards and corporations are expected to be reconstituted by President Akufo-Addo or the relevant appointing authority “in due course”.

A statement from the Office of the President which made this announcement also indicated that all persons appointed by the President or a Minister of State to serve as members of the statutory boards and corporations ceased to hold that office from January 7, 2021.

It, however, said representatives of the “constituent bodies on the statutory boards and corporations are not affected by this directive.”

“The President thanks all persons who served as members of statutory boards and corporations and wishes them the best in their future endeavours,” the statement added.

It is expected that with the end of the President’s first 4-year term limit all statutory boards and corporations stand to be dissolved and new ones expected to be put in place later to form the next government.

Meanwhile, the President has asked all Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) who were at post immediately before his inauguration to stay in office until further notice.

“This directive is in accordance with Article 243 (3) of the 1992 Constitution of the Republic of Ghana,” a statement signed by the Chief of Staff said.

It, however, instructed the Chief Executives to refrain from taking policy decisions.

These instructions come in the wake of a debate about the legality of the President’s powers to appoint acting Ministers until substantive ones are appointed.