13.01.2021 Health

Kpando NDC Youth Wing support second J Health screening

The Kpando Constituency Youth Wing of the NDC, once again, has provided part of the necessary logistics for the successful implementation of a Health Screening exercise for some residents of Kpando and adjoining communities.

The Health Screening was part of activities marking the annual 2nd J event held in Kpando to usher in the New Year, and to sensitise the youth on Citizenship Responsibilities, and Personal Development.

For the 2021 event, the leader of the NDC Youth Wing, Mr. Nelson Deh, in collaboration with several Party Comrades procured and delivered the following items worth over Ghc.2500 for the Health Screening exercise;

1. Diabetes test strips 150pieces

2. Hepatitis B test cassettes 300 pieces

3. Lancets. 510 pieces

4. Cotton rolls 3 pieces

5. Nose masks 300pieces

6. Thermometer gun 1

7. Disposable gloves 600 pieces

8. RDT 270 pieces.

Commenting on the relevance of the event, Mr. Deh noted that whatever will create opportunities for the youth to actualise their potentials, as well as generate communal progress and development will secure my support and the support of other comrades."

He also took the opportunity to appreciate the efforts of all Comrades who willingly donated, "in these difficult times", to support a worthy cause, not forgetting the seven gallant Health Professionals from the NDC YouthWing who in the name of party spirit and service to humanity, voluntarily offered their services free of charge on the day of the screening.

Receiving the items, Mr Julius Noagbe, a member of the Second January Organizing Committee in charge of the health screening while expressing gratitude,assured the donors of judicious usage of the items and further urged the residents to take the opportunity of the benevolence of others to promote their own health.

Mr. Deh further expressed gratitude to the NDC Constituency Chairman, Mr. Godfried Agbeteti, other executives and to his deputy Mr. Innocent Dzorkplenu for the invaluable support offered in the running of the affairs of the Youth Wing of the party.

