Don't allow dictatorship to wreck your administration - Kwadaso NDC Constituency Chairman to Bagbin

The Constituency Chairman for Kumasi Kwadaso branch of the National Democratic Congress, in the Ashanti Region, Mr. Issah Moro has signalled a word of advice to the newly elected Speaker of Parliament Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsley Bagbin to stay focused and discharge his official duties diligently and avoid acts of discrimination that could tarnish his hardwon reputation in the country.

Speaking to our correspondent in Kumasi to congratulate him over his election as the Speaker of Parliament, Mr Issah Moro urged Hon. Alban Bagbin to know that his victory is not for himself nor limited to any political party, but the entire people of the country, and as such he should discard any dictator who may come over his way with a negative motive to wreck his administration. He said Hon. Bagbin was voted through a collective decision by the good people of Ghana, and therefore, used the occasion to advise politicians from both the NPP and NDC corridors from influencing or giving him ill-conceived advise that could not unite or see the development of the country. The Parliamentary election, he noted, showed clearly how Ghanaians have become matured in politics to decide for their own.

The NDC Constituency chairman however condemned the acts and other minor violence especially the snatching out of ballot box by the Tema West Constituency MP. Hon. Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah and called on the House to probe the incident and bring the culprit to book if he is found guilty to serve as a deterrent to other MPs who may in the future bent on doing the same act to disgrace the country. As MPs Issah said, there is the need for them to set good examples for the next generation to emulate, and hardly spared the security forces who bulldozed their way into the parliament house, ostensibly to maintain peace and order during the parliamentary scuffle and asked, what roles do Armed forces play at the Honourable House, suspecting foul play on their presence there. He said the Armed forces have nothing to do at the Parliament House Issah indicated and urged government to set up a probe to unravel the circumstances that led such warriors to infiltrate their way into the house.

Chairman Issah bemoaned the Speaker of Parliament to set good examples by way of first taking the interest of the nation at heart, work in unity to archive the developmental agenda of the country for the benefit of all Ghanaians.