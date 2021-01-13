ModernGhanalogo

13.01.2021

Provide your children with nose masks, hand sanitizers when they go school — parents told

Parents and guardians have been urged to provide their children and wards with hand sanitizers and nose masks to protect them from contracting the Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19), as school reopens on January 15.

“Parents must also endeavour to teach their children on hand washing and how to wear the nose masks properly,” Mr Joseph Kwasi Ameyaw, a teacher at the Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Primary and Junior High School at Yawhima in the Sunyani Municipality stated.

Speaking in an with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Yawhima on Tuesday, he observed though the government had been able to flatten the nation's COVID-19 curve, new infections were resurfacing, and parents ought to support teachers to protect their children in schools.

Mr Ameyaw noted the COVID-19 would slow down teaching and learning, and it would also be difficult for teachers to restrict movements of pupils and students in school.

He appealed to the government to consider the possibilities of allowing lower primary and kindergarten pupils to remain at home, while school re-opened for the upper primary and JHS students to manage the spread of the pandemic.

—GNA

