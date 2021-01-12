ModernGhanalogo

12.01.2021 Education

Ghana gets first-ever STEM-based Montessori

Ghana’s first-ever Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) based educational centre for children has been officially opened for admission. iSTEAM Academy will focus on nurturing the curiosity of the next generation of children to explore nature and test theories in everyday situations through hands-on experience.

The Academy, which uses evidence-based STEAM curricula, will nurture children to become more than just users of technology but critical thinkers.

This latest innovation is in response to the demands of the global economy which is moving toward technologically based industries, creating growth in demand for workers proficient in STEAM.

Mrs. Diana McBagonluri, Co-Founder of iSTEAM Academy said: “The world continues to be complex and challenging, requiring sophisticated, imaginative, clever and ethical citizens. It is with this in mind that I suggest that businesses and schools begin to collaborate in order to ensure that every child is able to appreciate, experience and engage with the very best our societies can offer them so that everyone commits to making the future the very best one we collectively can bring about.”

According to her, giving children limitless ambition and expanded horizons is a vital part of any world class educational provision that could contribute to revealing to them the many possibilities around us.

She further remarked “If they haven’t been sailing, or even been out in the countryside to climb a mountain or orienteer, or to a zoo, if they haven’t been to an art gallery, if they haven’t been to a ballet or opera or a classical music concert, or a jazz club, then they are deprived of a rich cultural repertoire that will for most of them remain hidden from them forever. They won’t dream of achieving in these fields, or want to be part of them in some way, because they won’t know about them, and will have never experienced their richness.”

iSTEAM Academy is a first-in-class-premium STEAM education designed to prepare children (KG-6) for the dynamic and changing workplace and further studies. Located in a secured environment at Teiman in Accra, the school has a small size classes to enhance facilitator-student engagement and world-class experiential laboratory to sustain students’ interests, demystify learning, adapt to different learning styles and arm kids for future success.

The Academy’s innovative curricula developed from global best practices and contextualized within Ghana’s curriculum. Visit here for more information: https://isteamacademy.education/

