ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
12.01.2021 Health

COVID-19 vaccines safe but more education needed to clear doubts – GMA

COVID-19 vaccines safe but more education needed to clear doubts – GMA
Listen to article

Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has allayed fears of Ghanaians over the safety of the COVID-19 vaccines.

President Akufo-Addo in his 20th address to the nation on the management of the COVID-19 pandemic said Ghana won't be left out in accessing approved vaccines.

Despite the good news, some Ghanaians are worried about the safety and efficacy of the newly-developed vaccines largely due to some conspiracy theories.

Public education needed

In an interview on the Citi Breakfast Show, the President of the Ghana Medical Association, Dr. Frank Ankobea called for public education on the need to be vaccinated against the disease.

“As a country, we tend to wait for things to get out of hand before we take responsibility. The vaccine education must start now. I know people are sceptical but we the scientists know that the vaccines are safe and that is probably what will help us in the long term. We need to start vaccine education right away. Some of us will be ready to take the vaccines to set the pace.”

“We should not wait for the vaccines to come in before we start the education. We must begin now, otherwise, we will receive the vaccines alright, but people will not go in for them. We will only achieve head immunity when we vaccinate at least 70% of our adult population. We are not going to get the vaccines as quickly as is projected. They are expensive. But for now, we need to channel our energies to renewing the minds of the masses,” Dr. Ankobea noted.

The country's active case counts as of Monday, January 11, 2021, was 1,261.

The death toll also rose to 338.

---citinewsroom

Election 2020 Live Reporting
Election 2020 Live Reporting
Live updates: Ghanaians go to the polls today
More Health
Modern Ghana Links
Sickle Cell Warrior Foundation gives to Korle Bu Hospital
12.01.2021 | Health
Ghana records 356 new COVID-19 cases; active cases now 1,261
11.01.2021 | Health
Rise in COVID-19 cases due to complete disregard of protocols – Noguchi Director
11.01.2021 | Health
Women can also suffer urinary tract disorders — Urologist reveals
11.01.2021 | Health
W/R: 1,034 schools to be disinfected in Western Region
08.01.2021 | Health
The Impact of African scientists: How years of building scientific capacity in Africa have been a real game-changer in the response to COVID-19
08.01.2021 | Health
C/R: Over 1,500 sprayers deployed ahead of school reopening
07.01.2021 | Health
Ghana will ensure safety of Coronavirus vaccines – Dr DaCosta
06.01.2021 | Health
Covid-19: KIA records 712 positive cases
05.01.2021 | Health
Election Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Wake-up; 2021 is an austerity year – Terkper warn Ghanaians
1 hour ago

Stop prostituting yourselves before Bagbin, he won't fall fo...
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line