ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
12.01.2021 Social News

Woman murdered at Doryumu

Woman murdered at Doryumu
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

A woman believed to be in her late twenties was on Monday night purportedly murdered by unknown assailants at Doryumu in Shai-Osudoku District of the Greater Accra Region.

The young lady who was identified as Juliet Obu was said to have been stabbed several times by her killers.

She was found in a pool of blood in front of a store by residents of the area in the morning.

Residents are in a state of shock and kept wondering who could have visited such evil on the lady, when she was in good terms with everyone.

The residents were optimistic that the culprit would be found to face the law.

Spokeswoman of the Tema Regional Police Command, Chief Inspector Stella Dede Dzakpasu, who confirmed the story to this portal said police have initiated investigations into the matter to uncover the perpetrators of the crime, appealing to the public to assist with credible information.

Meanwhile, the lifeless body has been conveyed to the morgue for autopsy and investigation.

---DGN online

Election 2020 Live Reporting
Election 2020 Live Reporting
Live updates: Ghanaians go to the polls today
More Social News
Modern Ghana Links
Stop prostituting yourselves before Bagbin, he won't fall for your fake shenanigans – Apaak to NPP
12.01.2021 | Social News
NDC went into Speakership election with a strategy – Amoako Baah
12.01.2021 | Social News
A/R: Relocate squatters at Dagombaline to stop recurring fire outbreaks – GNFS
12.01.2021 | Social News
Inauguration chaos: MPs wanted laws to work – Kofi Adams
12.01.2021 | Social News
GJA urges Akufo-Addo to respond to appeal for stimulus package for journalists
12.01.2021 | Social News
TEWU to embark on strike from tomorrow over conditions of service
12.01.2021 | Social News
Apologise to Ghanaians for inauguration brawl, chaos – NCCE to Parliament
12.01.2021 | Social News
Bulldog ‘arrested’ for threatening Akufo-Addo
12.01.2021 | Social News
Dr Opuni directed testing period for agrochemicals to be shortened — says Witness
11.01.2021 | Social News
Election Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Wake-up; 2021 is an austerity year – Terkper warn Ghanaians
1 hour ago

Stop prostituting yourselves before Bagbin, he won't fall fo...
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line