Woman murdered at Doryumu

A woman believed to be in her late twenties was on Monday night purportedly murdered by unknown assailants at Doryumu in Shai-Osudoku District of the Greater Accra Region.

The young lady who was identified as Juliet Obu was said to have been stabbed several times by her killers.

She was found in a pool of blood in front of a store by residents of the area in the morning.

Residents are in a state of shock and kept wondering who could have visited such evil on the lady, when she was in good terms with everyone.

The residents were optimistic that the culprit would be found to face the law.

Spokeswoman of the Tema Regional Police Command, Chief Inspector Stella Dede Dzakpasu, who confirmed the story to this portal said police have initiated investigations into the matter to uncover the perpetrators of the crime, appealing to the public to assist with credible information.

Meanwhile, the lifeless body has been conveyed to the morgue for autopsy and investigation.

