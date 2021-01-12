West Hills Mall kicks off 2021 with massive Sidewalk Sale

Only weeks after delivering an enthralling season of shopping and recreation for communities of the Accra West municipality, West Hills Mall has announced one of the biggest sidewalk sales to hit the capital city.

All the acclaimed fashion stores, the home appliances, and electronics outlets, the home décor dealers, as well as the health and beauty stores at the mall, are out on the lounge and walkways, engaging customers with incredible discounts and deals over the next two weeks, Marketing Manager, Mrs. Wendy Tabiri-Mensah, told newsmen today.

The sidewalk sale opened on Monday, January 11, and ends on January 24, 2021.

“This sidewalk sale is significant for both shoppers and our stores because it is the first major out-of-store sale event since the advent of COVID and most of our tenants are determined to woo customers with exceptional discounts, deals and freebies,” said Mrs. Tabiri-Mensah.

Indeed, the outbreak of COVID 19 and the ensuing lockdown in March last year prevented many of the mall’s relatively new but exciting stores from adequately introducing themselves and their products to quite a number of customers and patrons.

UK Brands, the sensational clothing store with the special mission of proving that quality is indeed affordable at the malls, Divine Organic Hub, the Centre’s health and beauty specialists, AJ Boaz, the mall’s newest furniture people, Banana Home, that superbly stocked home decor store, and Jocent, widely perceived as the fastest growing Ghanaian-owned fashion outlet, have all expressed a strong determination to reach out to new customers and expand their respective client base on the back of the mall’s first sidewalk sale for the year.

The deals and special offers lined up for shoppers during the sale period include the exclusive men’s clothing outlet, Grosvenor’s 15% to 50% price cuts on all of its items, Jocent’s special discounts of up to 50% on selected items, and Starlite’s Ghc100 drop on prices of all microwaves, blenders, and electric irons. Ashfoam has slashed the prices of all its towels and bathrobes by 50 percent.

One of the mall’s newest arrivals – Jocent Mothercare, a specialist in children’s ware has surprised shoppers with the announcement of a special discount of up to 50% on all of its items, whiles Home Appliance giant, Hisense is giving shoppers 50% cut in selected items.

Scentopia, West Hills Mall’s enviably stocked perfumery, is now giving shoppers between 20% and 50% cut on an assorted range of products while the mall’s pharmacy, Life Healthcare is offering 20% off selected items for customers during the Sale period. So is MV Accessories, the African fashion accessory experts, which is offering 20% off selected items.

Said the Marketing Manager, “This year, even as we continue to enforce public compliance with all the preventive protocols of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are working to enrich the shopping experience of our customers and patrons by reinforcing those unique attributes which make our shopping centre the most alluring and convenient family shopping mall in the country.

“The tenant portfolio revamp programme we initiated last year is in full gear and within the coming months, our customers will enjoy an additional mix of quality goods and services from new Ghanaian and international tenants. We are literally urging the entire city of Accra to get ready for the most exciting and rewarding shopping experience here at West Hills Mall,” she added.

Indeed, just a few months ago, the mall’s food court welcomed an interesting addition – an exclusive patisserie, affiliated to the New York Sizzler restaurant and rumour is rife that among a new crop of tenants which customers should expect are a full-service medical clinic and an executive coffee bar at the food court.

“These new arrivals are meant to introduce a desired variety into our tenant mix and expand the choices open to our shoppers,” said the Marketing Manager, adding that it forms part of the mall’s strategy of ensuring that its brands resonate well with Ghanaians and meet the demands of the local market.

“With what we’re offering and what is coming, there is absolutely no doubt that the best place to shop this year is West Hills Mall,” Mrs. Tabiri-Mensah said emphatically.

West Hill Mall regularly rolls out exciting promotions and campaigns to reward loyalty and until the outbreak of COVID 19, has been the principal hub for quality entertainment and recreation in Accra West, affirming its reputation as the leading all-round family shopping centre in the country.