With Bagbin, Gabby will've hard time shoving his lovely baby Agyapa deal down our throats — ASEPA

The Executive Director for the Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA), Mensah Thompson has thrown shades at a leading member of the ruling NPP Gabby Otchere-Darko.

He said the Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin will ensure balance of power in Parliament in the manner that deals such as the controversial Agyapa Gold Royalties does not see the light of day.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) leading member emerged victorious at the end of an election in the August house last week to lead the 8th Parliament in the fourth republic after beating Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

After his election, some members of the NPP have made allegations.

Reacting to some of the claims particularly to that of Gabby Otchere-Darko, ASEPA boss Mensah Thompson has stressed that Alban Bagbin will put the naysayers to shame by doing a fantastic job and not putting the NDC first over the country’s good.

The ASEPA Executive Director adds that he is confident Alban Bagbin will apply the rules of the house truly and fairly whiles upholding the National Interest in his dealings in the house.

WHAT SPEAKER BAGBIN WILL ENSURE IS A BALANCE OF POWER NOT AN NDC AGENDA

Folks if there ever was anyone so qualified to preside over this 8th Parliament then it is none other than the Rt. Hon Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin.

He has been part of Parliament since the 4th Republic, went through the mill, grown himself and mastered the art of Parliamentary procedure which will come in very handy this 8th Parliament.

As Parliamentary watchers, one of our expectations prior to his election as Speaker of the House was that his nomination would be without challenge or any contra-nomination.

Unfortunately, that did not happen, even though the NPP knew that looking at the current composition of Parliament, what was needed was not a clueless, partisan and weak Speaker but a Speaker with the wisdom and experience to carry the house along.

But of course, as usual, their partisan zeal made them put forward Speaker Ocquaye again to challenge Bagbin’s nomination but as expected Bagbin prevailed!

What have followed, laughably has been an army of government spokespersons on a patronizing spree...

Led by His “Excellency” Gabby Otchere-Darko, they have mounted a spirited neutral campaign for Speaker Bagbin making all manner of claims including trying to stir up a needless feud between Speaker Bagbin and Former President Mahama claiming “Bagbin won’t push a Mahama agenda in Parliament”

Folks, can someone tell Gabby that no one is expecting Speaker Bagbin to push John Mahama or the NDC’s agenda in Parliament...not even John Mahama himself!

What Speaker Bagbin is going to do is to simply push the Ghanaian Agenda...!!!

The Bagbin I know based on his long term service to this Country has been a patriotic leader who is passionate about his Country.

He always has the people at heart and would diligently uphold the larger interest of the people.

Ofcourse you cannot question his loyalty to his party, he has served his party all these years grooming a number of the fine MPs you see in Parliament today(including MPs from the other side) and has never appeared to be extremely partisan in his dealings.

What he is going to do is to apply the rules of the house truly and fairly whiles upholding the National Interest in his dealings in the house and I bet that is not good for Gabby and his people.

I bet Mr. Gabby Otchere-Darko is going to have a hard time shoving his lovely baby “Agyapa” down our throat this time round and with Speaker Bagbin and the current strength of the NDC in Parliament, I can only understand Mr.Otchere-Darko’s desperation.

We have always maintained that including legislation, the most important role of Parliament is oversight over the other arms of Government, most importantly the Executive and it looks as if the people’s representation just found it’s original strength with an icing of a Speaker that understands the needs and aspirations of the people..

Brace up folks, the thriller is about to begin.

Congratulations once again to Speaker Bagbin!!!

Mensah Thompson

Executive Director,ASEPA