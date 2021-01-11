ModernGhanalogo

11.01.2021

"Some journalists are rude and all-knowing" — Security expert blasts Citi TV's Umaru Sanda

A security expert and Executive Director of Jatikey Center for Human Security and Peace Building, Mr Saani Adib Jatikey has fired jabs at Citi TV/FM's broadcast journalist, Umaru Sanda Amadu.

Last week, Umaru Sanda shared a video of himself being allegedly harassed by personnel of the Ghana Police Service who pulled him over at Kwame Nkrumah Circle for a random search.

The journalist reported the incident to the police and further petitioned the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. James Oppong Boanuh over the incident which many Ghanaians expressed mixed feelings about.

But Mr Jatikey says he sees nothing wrong with what the police did to the journalist. According to him, the ordeal Umaru Sanda went through is what many Ghanaians also go through on daily basis in the hands of the police officers.

According to Jatikey who claims he's a pressman, some journalists are "rude and all-knowing."

In a Facebook post sighted by this portal, he noted that Police Officers are generally nice to persons who treat them nice.

With this comment, the young security expert asserts that police officers can be rude to persons who treat them nicely not.

"I am a journalist myself...let's be honest with ourselves, some of us are rude and all-knowing. Except for some few officers, they are generally nice people if you treat them nicely," he wrote on Facebook.

Mr. Jatikey further continued by reminding Ghanaians including journalists that Police Officers are also human beings who deserve to be respected.

"Police Officers are humans and deserves some respect also," he added.

Source: GhanaVanguard.com

