11.01.2021 Social News

7 family members die in Nigeria’s car crash

Seven family members have been confirmed dead in a car crash in Nigeria.

According to multiple reports, the deceased include former Deputy Speaker of Nigeria’s House of Representatives Babangida Nguroje’s two sisters, Zainab and Hajiya Hadiza with her husband and their four kids,

Personal Assistant on New Media to President Buhari, Bashir Ahmad, in a tweet, announced the unfortunate incident and consoled Mr. Nguroje.

“Inna lil Lahi… It is too much for someone to lose seven of his family members; 2 sisters, a brother-in-law, 2 nephews and 2 nieces all in a single car accident. Heartfelt condolences to former Deputy Speaker of the House of Reps, Hon. Babangida Nguroje over the horrible deaths,” Mr Ahmad said.

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari had earlier reportedly sent his condolences to Mr Nguroje.

Mr Buhari observed that “I am lost for words to describe such multiple deaths in a single car accident in which family members perished.”

“I received the news of this tragedy with deep shock and grief, and wish to express my heartfelt sympathy and solidarity with you at this trying and painful moment,” according to the President.

