Haruna Idrissu praises Muntaka over Bagbin's victory

The leader of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Caucus in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu has applauded the Chief Whip, Mubarak Mohammed Muntaka for demonstrating vigilance in the election of Alban Bagbin as Speaker of 8th Parliament.

He said Muntaka effectively policed and protected the election process that saw the NDC’s nominated choice, Alban Bagbin being declared winner against the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye on Thursday, January 7, 2021.

Haruna Iddrisu made these remarks at a meeting between former President John Mahama and NDC MPs.

The shocking events of the day saw the Member of Parliament for Tema West, Carlos Ahenkorah snatching uncounted ballot papers and attempting to bolt with them.

The Asawase MP, Alhaji Muntaka, who was the key person representing the NDC side in the sorting and counting process gave him a chase and ensured the return of the ballot papers.

Other NDC MPs have commended Muntaka for that action as well as several prior objections and actions he took in Parliament during the election.

Haruna Iddrisu said although Muntaka did not have his express permission to go after Carlos Ahenkorah and challenge him physically to retrieve the ballot papers, his effort was commendable.

He said Muntaka Mubarak contributed significantly in ensuring a free and fair election.

“The decision was taken collectively that we should float Hon. Alban Bagbin. God stood with him, God stood with the party and God stood with Excellency John Dramani Mahama so to our MPs I can only say kudos. Let today be dedicated to Hon. Muntaka, not Haruna. He knows that I keep telling him that he can’t change me, I’m still a quite persuasive strategist. I can’t run as he did. He didn’t have my permission, but he ran to protect the ballot.”

Meanwhile, John Mahama says the hard work and vigilance of the NDC MPs in Parliament on the dawn of January 7, 2021, helped to protect the country’s democracy.

He said their actions were “not a fight for yourself, it was not the fight for the NDC, it was a fight to protect the democracy of Ghana.”

