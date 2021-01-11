Prez Akufo-Addo dissolves Inter-ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining

President Akufo-Addo has dissolved the Inter-ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM).

IMCIM was established by the New Patriotic Party government to clamp down on illegal small mining in the country also known as galamsey which was causing havoc to the country’s water resources and lands.

The Committee was headed by the former Minister for Science, Technology and Innovation Prof. Kwabena Frimpong Boateng.

Citi News understands that the President has also decided to move the fight against illegal mining from the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation to the Lands and Natural Resources Ministry.

Sources at the Jubilee House say the President will hold a national dialogue with all shareholders in illegal mining popularly called galamsey.

At his last state of the nation address, the President called for a collective effort in the fight against galamsey.