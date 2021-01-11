Religion has been a philosophical, spiritual and intellectual enslaving tool — Apostle Amoako Attah

Founder and Leader of the Parliament Chapel International (Formerly; Freedom Chapel), Apostle Francis Amoako Attah has berated the foundations of religion.

He describes religion as "a culture and philosophical vehicle of spiritual and intellectual enslavement".

"When the whites set their foot unto our shores, they studied us and told us, thou shall not kill, but it was this same ship that was used to ferry slaves and these slaves were killed and thrown into the sea. Meanwhile, the Bible was in the ship and is boldly written, thou shall not kill," he stated.

Apostle Amoako Attah added that religion is an act of occupying limited minds indicating only feeble minds can easily be deceived.

"Any deep religious person is a fool," the apostle posited.

He added that in these times to be a slave isn't about putting anything around your neck but it is in your mind.

Apostle Amoako Attah stressed that "They used religion to put fear into Africans. They said we are lost and needed to be saved. We are nobody without Christ and they painted Christ white and they painted Satan black and therefore without a white man, the black man cannot save himself.

"In added if you look at the picture of Jesus Christ with a lamb around his shoulders, it depicts Jesus the white man carrying Africans on his shoulder.

"Because of the religious enslaving mentality that has affected Africans, you go to people's houses, in their cars, at their offices and you find a picture of Jesus Christ hanging on the wall. Who told you that, that is Jesus," he quizzed.

He was speaking to Captain Smart on Angel TV and Radio monitored by this reporter.

He concluded by saying that because of this, every year a lot of the images of Jesus Christ are printed. But, he proclaimed that "Those who control printing, controls the attitudes and the minds of the world.

"That is why everything good is white and everything bad is black and as such without the Whites, the Black man is incapable of freeing himself because you're a lamb on the shoulders of the White man as depicted by the images of the white Jesus Christ."