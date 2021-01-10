Ashanti Region: About 83 Senior High Schools benefit from phase 4 of COVID disinfection

About eighty-three (83) Senior High Schools (SHSs) in the Ashanti Region stand to benefit from the fourth nationwide disinfection in education institutions.

The exercise is aimed at making the schools safe for reopening as directed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his 21st Covid address to the nation.

Among the schools disinfected on the first day of the exercise were Armed Forces Senior High and Technical (AFSHT), Asanteman Senior High School, Islamic Senior High School, and Adventist Senior High School, all in the Ashanti Region.

At the AFSHT, the Assistant Headmistress in-charge of Domestic, Ms. Harriet Hedoti, gave the assurance that the school complement the government's effort to maintain a safe school environment ahead of the return of students to school.

"This disinfection exercise has been a lifesaver. We can only be thankful to God Almighty for keeping us safe from contracting the disease and also Zoomlion Ghana Limited, not forgetting the government of Ghana for such an initiative," MS. Hedoti noted.

While admitting the school has a challenge with classroom space, the Senior Headmistress in-charge Domestic of Asanteman Senior High School, Matilda Gyamera, assured parents of the safety of their children, adding that the school authorities were ready to receive the students.

In addition, she said the school had put in place a Covid-19 team who has been assigned the responsibility of regular updates and reminders of the students to ensure that both students and staff members live in a safe environment.

At the Asanteman Senior High School, the Senior Housemaster, Mr. Fordjour Bismark Kwadwo, remarked that though the school had not recorded any COVID case, the authorities will not relent on its efforts.