NDC’s decision to disregard Akufo-Addo as President ‘lawless, disrespectful’ – NPP

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) says the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) refusal to recognize Nana Akufo-Addo as Ghana’s President is a sign of lawlessness.

The NDC maintained that until the Supreme Court clears President Akufo-Addo of all wrongdoing, the party will not accord him any respect.

This is part of actions by NDC to protest the outcome of the general election which they claimed was rigged.

The General Secretary of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah at a press briefing in Accra on Friday, January 8, 2021, said: “notwithstanding the inauguration of Akufo-Addo as the President of Ghana, the NDC shall not recognize Mr. Akufo-Addo as the legitimate President of the Republic of Ghana until all the issues surrounding his flawed election are satisfactorily resolved.”

But the Director of Communication for the NPP, Yaw Buaben Asamoa insisted that the President has been constitutionally sworn-in thus must be treated as such.

According to him, Ghana’s democracy resides in Ghanaians and not the NDC or any other political party

He thus insisted that Ghanaians have decided and there is nothing anyone can do about it.

“The President has been inaugurated appropriately before the House of Parliament before the Speaker and sworn-in by the Chief Justice. This is what the people of Ghana have decreed through the lawful processes of Ghana and yet, the opposition party in the country through its leadership are defying those institutions to undermine the constitution of the Republic.”

“That is their choice, and it doesn't change the fact or change the value of what we have done because the value of democracy still resides in the people of Ghana and not in the leadership of NDC. Their comments are totally reckless which does not represent the views of Ghanaians and not even the whole NDC as a political party. In any event, the NDC is part of the processes they participated in the elections and constitutional disrespect is lawlessness.”

The NDC has failed to accept the outcome of the 2020 general elections, alleging malfeasance in the polls.

Mr. Mahama has filed an election petition in court seeking among others a declaration from the Supreme Court to the effect that, “the purported declaration of the results of the 2020 Presidential Election on the 9th day of December 2020 is unconstitutional, null and void and of no effect whatsoever.”

