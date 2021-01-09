Bagbin election a victory to democracy — Anni Bansah

George Bright Anni Bansah, the Hohoe Constituency Chair, National Democratic Congress (NDC) has described the election of Mr Alban Bagbin as Speaker of Parliament as a "victory to democracy" in Ghana.

Mr Bagbin was elected to the third highest office in the country to steer the affairs in Ghana's Eighth Parliament of the Fourth Republic.

Mr Anni Bansah in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) disclosed that the competency of Mr Bagbin was what compelled some members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) caucus to vote for him during the secret ballot.

The Chairman said he was saddened about the events that took place in Parliament, which were widely condemned.

"Every single thing that happened in the general elections manifested in the election of the Speaker of Parliament."

Mr Anni Bansah said the election of Mr Bagbin would put governance of the country on the right path.

He said there was the need for consultation, dialogue and compromise devoid of "bribe, influence and inducement" of Members of Parliament (MPs).

He urged men of God and Christians to pray for judges of the superior court to "use the wisdom of God to rule."

Mr Emmanuel Bali, National Democratic Party (NDP), 2020 Parliamentary Candidate for the Hohoe Constituency, told the GNA that the election of Mr Bagbin was a plus for the country.

He said his election would ensure the effectiveness of checks and balances, adding that decisions from Parliament won't be solely by the ruling government.

Mr Bali further said the experiences of the elected Speaker as a former MP assured him that Mr Bagbin would be able to steer the affairs of Parliament as expected of him.

—GNA