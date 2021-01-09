Whether you like it or not, Akufo-Addo is God chosen – Okyenhene Tells Critics

The Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin says President Nana Akufo-Addo's achievements in his first term in office is unmatched and is of the view he still has more to do for the country.

According to the Okyenhene, he sees the President as the chosen one from God though people may not like him.

Osagyefuo Amoatia noted that “What he's done in the last four years is unmatched but we still have some people who may not like him. Some people may go out and say things that are not proper but the majority of people in Ghana believe God has blessed us”.

The former President of the Eastern Regional of the House of Chiefs made this assertion when the President stormed his home town, Kyebi, in the Abuakwa South Municipality to give thanks to God following his swearing-in on Thursday, January 7, 2021, at the Parliament House.

He continued “I remember my mother ones told me not everybody is going to like you, I grew up and I find that what she meant there is no prescription nor cure for hate and for people to have envied. The only thing as Christians that we can do is to insulate ourselves and cover our life with the blood of Jesus because there is power in the blood”.

“When people attack, you have nothing to do but again remember thousand may fall at your right side, ten thousand at your right side but it will not come near you”

“Nana has achieved a lot, every sincere Ghanaian will know. He implemented free SHS, planting for food, ambulances, and all that. I just want to urge him to understand that we didn't get here because he is learned or because he is from the family of Gyankroma, we didn't get here because of our strength or how we are rich but it's because of grace”

According to Osagyefuo Amoatia, the President knew there were going to be challenges in contesting for the hot seat in the country but decided to go because he dared to take up the journey.

The Okyenhene said the people of Ghana appreciate Nana Addo for his enormous contributions towards the growth of the country, adding that with the experience he has gained in his first term of office he believes he is going to steer the country far.

The Moderator of the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana Rt. Rev. Prof. Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mantey, commended the President for the step taken to give thanks to his maker for what he's done for him before, during, and after the elections.

He entreated all to emulate the President in giving thanks to somebody who in one way or the other has helped them in life.

He also congratulated the President, Vice and his Members of Parliament for their victory in the elections.

“On behalf of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana Worldwide, we salute you and we congratulate you and I'm grateful to God that you have brought the thanksgiving service to this place,” he said.

---Daily Guide