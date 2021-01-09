ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
09.01.2021 Headlines

Akufo-Addo thanks God for second term

Akufo-Addo thanks God for second term
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

President Akufo-Addo on Friday, January 8 attended a thanksgiving service at the Kyebi Presbyterian Church in the Eastern Region to express his gratitude to God and the church for his victory in last month's Presidential Elections.

President Akufo-Addo got the nod to lead the country for the second time ahead of his main rival, John Dramani Mahama in a keenly contested election held on Monday, December 7, 2020.

18202194130-i4ep276gfb-img-20210108-wa0024-300x225

The President in his remarks expressed appreciation to the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and his wife, Samira Bawumia, Ministers, Members of Parliament, and the New Patriotic Party for their unflinching support in the governing of the country in his first term of office.

18202194130-1i830o4bbv-img-20210108-wa0026-300x225

The Ghanaians gave the President the nod due to their outstanding performance in the past four years.

President Akufo-Addo also commended Ghanaians for believing in him and giving him another term of office to lead the country for the next four years.

18202194130-23041q5dcw-img-20210108-wa0020-300x169

“What I will say is that with the belief you've got in me I will work tirelessly with the strength I have. I will not disappoint you. We will go forward, we won't go back,” he said.

He asked God to give him a good heart, energy, courage to govern the nation in the right direction.

The President at the thanksgiving service presented GHC50,000 to the church to show appreciation to his maker.

Delivering the sermon, the Moderator of the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Rt. Rev. Prof. Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mantey, commended the President for the step taken to give thanks to his maker for what he's done for him before, during, and after the elections.

He entreated all to emulate the President in giving thanks to somebody who in one way or the other has helped them in life.

“On behalf of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana Worldwide, we salute you and we congratulate you and I'm grateful to God that you have brought the thanksgiving service to this place,” said the Moderator

He also congratulated the President, Vice and his Members of Parliament for their victory in the elections.

---Daily Guide

Election 2020 Live Reporting
Election 2020 Live Reporting
Live updates: Ghanaians go to the polls today
More Headlines
Modern Ghana Links
Good will triumph over evil in Akufo-Addo’s 2nd term – Okyenhene
09.01.2021 | Headlines
Whether you like it or not, Akufo-Addo is God chosen – Okyenhene Tells Critics
09.01.2021 | Headlines
Work in unity – Bagbin to MPs
09.01.2021 | Headlines
Disregard rumours I didn't vote for Prof. Mike Oquaye – Bright Wireko-Brobby
08.01.2021 | Headlines
'Own man' Bagbin won't sacrifice 'national interest for Mahama agenda' – Otchere-Darko
08.01.2021 | Headlines
I warned Oquaye to retire, spend time telling Ananse stories to grandchildren but he didn’t listen – Nketia
08.01.2021 | Headlines
'Ballot thief' Carlos Ahenkorah 'chewed, swallowed 2 ballot papers'; Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu put him up to it – NDC
08.01.2021 | Headlines
Arrest Carlos Ahenkorah for ballot snatching – Jantuah
08.01.2021 | Headlines
I won't disappoint Ghanaians - Akufo-Addo
08.01.2021 | Headlines
Election Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

C/R: Farmer beheads son and buries him, stabs pregnant girlf...
1 hour ago

Let’s forget military invasion, ballot snatching, other scuf...
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line