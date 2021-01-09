Fomena residents happy over MP’s selection as Second Deputy Speaker

Some residents of the Fomena Constituency in the Ashanti Region have expressed excitement over the selection of their Member of Parliament as Second Deputy Speaker of the 8th Parliament of the 4th Republic.

Members of Parliament after their swearing-in on Thursday, elected independent MP, Andrew Amoako Asiamah, as second Deputy Speaker, making him the third most powerful person in the House.

Some of the Fomena residents shared their excitement with Citi News.

“I think it is a very good opportunity for us, Fomena members. I never imagined him winning MP for the Fomena constituency and even becoming second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, and I am very excited for him and for the Fomena Members. I think he can lobby for development and also success for the Community, city, and Ghana as a whole,” a resident stated.

“This is the first time something like this is happening to Fomena constituency. No MP in Fomena has ever been selected as a Deputy Speaker before and looking at him being an independent candidate where people thought that no independent candidate can bring development or will be selected as a Deputy Speaker. We are extremely happy and the mood here is a great one,” another resident said.

The leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) selected Joseph Osei Owusu and Andrew Amoako Asiamah to serve as First and Second Deputy Speakers of Parliament respectively.

A member of the NDC, Alban Bagbin was also elected Speaker of Parliament.

The tight Speaker of Parliament race saw Mr. Bagbin winning the election by two votes against former Speaker, Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye.

---citinewsroom