08.01.2021

GNECC elects Joseph Atsu Homadzi as new Chairman

The General Assembly of the Ghana National Education Campaign Coalition (GNECC) has elected Mr Joseph Atsu Homadzi, as new Chairman of the National Executive Council (NEC).

The Assembly, at its 2020 Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Accra, also elected Mr Nyumuah Joshua Nartey as the Vice-Chairman.

The 2020 AGM was on the theme: "Restructuring GNECC for the delivery of quality education for all Ghanaian children".

Mr Homadzi assured members of his commitment to restructure GNECC and raise it to a higher level.

He called for the support of members to deliver on the mandate and urged them to patronise the Coalition's website to help facilitate activities of the Coalition.

Mr Homadzi said parents, teachers, Ghana Education Service and stakeholders in the educational sector should ensure that COVID-19 protocols were adhered to, as schools resumed shortly.

He encouraged students to take their studies seriously as they returned to school after a long break.

Mr Nobel William, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), NewkTech Solution, a Web Constant for GNECC, said the new website of the Coalition; "WWW.GNECC. Org, would create a platform for members to interact remotely through conference calls and corporate emails.

He said the portal had both internet and intranet functions and "it is configured to provide the user with the opportunity to hold working group meetings and Chats via the website."

---GNA

