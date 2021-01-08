ModernGhanalogo

08.01.2021 Headlines

'Own man' Bagbin won't sacrifice 'national interest for Mahama agenda' – Otchere-Darko

LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Danquah Institute founder Gabby Asare Otchere—Darko, has said “under the circumstances, Alban Bagbin is the best person” from the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) “to be Speaker under an Akufo-Addo presidency”.

The seven-time Nadowli Kaleo MP was elected Speaker of the House on Thursday, 7 January 2020.

He beat the New Patriotic Party’s choice of Prof Mike Oquaye, who had served as Speaker in the Seventh Parliament.

“Yes, he is true green NDC – through and through”, the President’s cousin said, but pointed out that “if the nation must have a Speaker from the opposition, who can be expected not to unduly frustrate the work of government, then Bagbin is he”.

“He [Bagbin] has maturity”, he added.

“He has experience. He does not dislike Akufo-Addo. In fact, the two have always enjoyed mutual respect for each other. He had just retired from ‘active’ politics even though he owes his nomination to his party”, Mr Otchere-Darko noted.

According to him, “I do not expect Mr Speaker to go against the national interest in order to satisfy, say, a JM agenda”.

“And, he can be his own man. I am inclined to believe him when he says he will serve the nation with honesty. Serving the nation also means helping the party elected to implement the manifesto platform upon which it campaigned and got given the mandate of the people”.

“The NPP remains the Majority in Parliament to drive the agenda of the Executive and requires the full, professional cooperation of the Speaker”.

“For now, the jury is still out. But, it cannot be as gloomy as some may fear. I hope it will all be good for Ghana. For, that is the ultimate interest”, Mr Otchere-Darko said in a Facebook post.

---classfm

