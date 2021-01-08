I won't disappoint Ghanaians - Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has given a firm assurance that he would not disappoint Ghanaians in his second term of office.

He said he would continue all projects he had started as well as pursue programmes that would transform Ghana and ensure the people enjoyed better living conditions.

President Akufo-Addo, speaking at a Thanksgiving Service at Kyebi on Friday, said it was the grace of God that had brought him and the Government thus far.

"I trusted God in 2016 for a victory and another four year term and God has kept Faith with me," he said.

The President was grateful to his family, particularly his wife, Rebecca, and brothers, especially Edward Akufo-Addo, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta and Gabby Okyere Darko for their unflinching support over the years.

The well attended Thanksgiving Service, held at the Kyebi Presbyterian College of Education, was organised jointly by the Akyem Abuakwa State, the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, and the Kyebi Local Council of Churches for a successful re-election and investiture of the President.

Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori-Panin, the Okyenhene, said it was by the grace of God that President Akufo-Addo was re-elected for the second time and, therefore, was appropriate to show God gratitude.

He said under the President's leadership, Ghanaians had witnessed unprecedented favour from God through the many developmental projects and programmes.

Osagyefo Ofori-Panin said history would judge President Akufo-Addo very well and urged him not to be discouraged by any distraction.

Reverend Professor JOY Mante, the Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, in an exhortation, said God had been gracious unto Ghanaians and “we must, as a people, thank him for his undeserving grace and mercies.”

The President later presented 50,000 Ghana cedis as a thanks offering to God and asked Him for His divine protection and guidance through another term.

The President was accompanied by his wife, Rebecca, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife, Samira, and a host of former ministers and appointees.

