ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
08.01.2021 Social News

Bernard Mornah congratulates Alban Bagbin

Bernard Mornah congratulates Alban Bagbin
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Mr Benard Ambataayele Mornah, the People's National Convention (PNC) 2020 parliamentary candidate for Nadowli-Kaleo Constituency, has congratulated Mr Alban S.K. Bagbin on his election as the new speaker of parliament.

He noted that the dedication and commitment of Bagbin to serving Ghana as a legislator for 28 years in the fourth Republic had merited him to serve as the speaker of the 8th parliament.

In a statement issued in Wa and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Friday, Mr Mornah expressed the hope that Bagbin would employ his vast experience as a legislator to advance the development of the country.

"It is my fervent hope and prayer that the experience you have garnered over the years as a legislator would bear good fruits for the people of Ghana as we have a tight parliament," he said.

Mr Mornah also entreated Bagbin to prioritise the interest and development needs of the Upper West Region, particularly, the Nadowli-Kaleo Constituency and to lobby for more development for the area.

"In congratulating you, let me place on you that your position as Speaker of parliament must impact our people in our socio-eco-cultural life," he added.

Mr Mornah touted the efficacy of the new Speaker, saying, "It is on record that you uniquely represented three constituencies in one and probably of the same geographical area in your twenty-eight years in parliament thus; MP for the Nadowli North Constituency, MP for Nadowli West Constituency and MP for Nadowli /Kaleo Constituency."

---GNA

Election 2020 Live Reporting
Election 2020 Live Reporting
Live updates: Ghanaians go to the polls today
More Social News
Modern Ghana Links
Elon Musk becomes world's richest person as wealth tops $185bn
08.01.2021 | Social News
Prosecute ballot-snatcher Carlos Ahenkorah – Tema West youth demand
08.01.2021 | Social News
NDC’s plan was to destroy Akufo-Addo’s swearing-in, so we allowed them to have their way in Parliament – Ken Agyapong
08.01.2021 | Social News
Upper West NDC congratulates Alban Bagbin as Speaker of 8th Parliament
08.01.2021 | Social News
Professor Joshua Alabi congratulates Alban Bagbin
08.01.2021 | Social News
Military went far by interfering in parliamentary proceedings - Lawyer
08.01.2021 | Social News
Sanction persons behind military invasion of Parliament – ACEPA
08.01.2021 | Social News
Ballot paper snatching: I was sacrificing to force a re-run – Carlos Ahenkorah
08.01.2021 | Social News
E/R: Farmer murdered in farm
08.01.2021 | Social News
Election Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

'Ballot thief' Carlos Ahenkorah 'chewed, swallowed 2 ballot ...
37 minutes ago

Arrest Carlos Ahenkorah for ballot snatching – Jantuah
44 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line