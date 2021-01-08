Bernard Mornah congratulates Alban Bagbin

Mr Benard Ambataayele Mornah, the People's National Convention (PNC) 2020 parliamentary candidate for Nadowli-Kaleo Constituency, has congratulated Mr Alban S.K. Bagbin on his election as the new speaker of parliament.

He noted that the dedication and commitment of Bagbin to serving Ghana as a legislator for 28 years in the fourth Republic had merited him to serve as the speaker of the 8th parliament.

In a statement issued in Wa and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Friday, Mr Mornah expressed the hope that Bagbin would employ his vast experience as a legislator to advance the development of the country.

"It is my fervent hope and prayer that the experience you have garnered over the years as a legislator would bear good fruits for the people of Ghana as we have a tight parliament," he said.

Mr Mornah also entreated Bagbin to prioritise the interest and development needs of the Upper West Region, particularly, the Nadowli-Kaleo Constituency and to lobby for more development for the area.

"In congratulating you, let me place on you that your position as Speaker of parliament must impact our people in our socio-eco-cultural life," he added.

Mr Mornah touted the efficacy of the new Speaker, saying, "It is on record that you uniquely represented three constituencies in one and probably of the same geographical area in your twenty-eight years in parliament thus; MP for the Nadowli North Constituency, MP for Nadowli West Constituency and MP for Nadowli /Kaleo Constituency."

---GNA