ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
08.01.2021 Crime & Punishment

Businessman allegedly killed over gold

Businessman allegedly killed over gold
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

The Akwatia Divisional Police Command has picked up Kwadwo Owusu for allegedly murdering a 33-year-old businessman Mathew Gyekye at Awroso, following a misunderstanding over gold.

According to Sergeant Francis Gomado, Acting Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, on Sunday, Jan 3, at 0940 hours, one Desmond Frimpong 27 years and resident of Topremang accompanied by Grace Dankwa of Apinamang went to the Akwatia charge office to file a report.

He said Desmond Frimpong, who had marks of assault on his palms and stomach, reported that on January 2, around 1140 hours, he was returning from work at Awroso, a suburb of Apinamang with his friend, Gyekye Matthew, now deceased.

He said on reaching the outskirts of Apinamang, three people including Kwadwo Owusu, Kojo Awuah and one Cash, ordered them to surrender their gold because they went to mine on their land.

According to the report, the two men resisted and in the process, suspect Kwadwo Owusu hit the deceased's head with a stone and he fell unconscious.

He was then rushed to the St Dominic Hospital at Akwatia where he was admitted but died the next day.

Sergeant Gomado said the police then proceeded to arrest the suspects but was able to arrest Kwadwo Owusu.

They had intensified a search for the other two who were at large while investigations continued.

He has, therefore, appealed to the public to volunteer information or call the police about the other two suspects.

---GNA

Election 2020 Live Reporting
Election 2020 Live Reporting
Live updates: Ghanaians go to the polls today
More Crime & Punishment
Modern Ghana Links
Palm-wine tapper jailed 12 months for abduction
08.01.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Court remands trader for alleged robbery at Abuakwa
08.01.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Woman grabbed with Wee
06.01.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Tesano Police grab motorbike robber
05.01.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Hawker granted GH¢50,000.00 bail over theft
04.01.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Minister commissions two Police stations at Nkoranza North District
04.01.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Suspect in Ablekuma Central collation centre shooting denied bail
31.12.2020 | Crime & Punishment
Undertaker jailed five years for stealing
31.12.2020 | Crime & Punishment
Driver fined for carelessly causing harm
30.12.2020 | Crime & Punishment
Election Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

'Ballot thief' Carlos Ahenkorah 'chewed, swallowed 2 ballot ...
37 minutes ago

Arrest Carlos Ahenkorah for ballot snatching – Jantuah
44 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line