Businessman allegedly killed over gold

The Akwatia Divisional Police Command has picked up Kwadwo Owusu for allegedly murdering a 33-year-old businessman Mathew Gyekye at Awroso, following a misunderstanding over gold.

According to Sergeant Francis Gomado, Acting Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, on Sunday, Jan 3, at 0940 hours, one Desmond Frimpong 27 years and resident of Topremang accompanied by Grace Dankwa of Apinamang went to the Akwatia charge office to file a report.

He said Desmond Frimpong, who had marks of assault on his palms and stomach, reported that on January 2, around 1140 hours, he was returning from work at Awroso, a suburb of Apinamang with his friend, Gyekye Matthew, now deceased.

He said on reaching the outskirts of Apinamang, three people including Kwadwo Owusu, Kojo Awuah and one Cash, ordered them to surrender their gold because they went to mine on their land.

According to the report, the two men resisted and in the process, suspect Kwadwo Owusu hit the deceased's head with a stone and he fell unconscious.

He was then rushed to the St Dominic Hospital at Akwatia where he was admitted but died the next day.

Sergeant Gomado said the police then proceeded to arrest the suspects but was able to arrest Kwadwo Owusu.

They had intensified a search for the other two who were at large while investigations continued.

He has, therefore, appealed to the public to volunteer information or call the police about the other two suspects.

---GNA