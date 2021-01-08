ModernGhanalogo

08.01.2021 Social News

Police probe death of 7-year-old boy at Atobiase

The New Edubiase police command is investigating the circumstances leading to the death of a seven-year-old boy in a stream at Atobiase, in the Adansi South District.

The almost decomposed body of Akwasi Brentuo, also known as Paa Kwasi, a class two pupil of the Atobiase R/C Primary School, was found in the stream on Wednesday afternoon, two days after he left the house to buy food.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Francis Duodo, New Edubiase District Crime Officer, told the Ghana News Agency that the police had commenced investigations into the cause of death.

Nana Adwoa, the grandmother of the boy, told the GNA that on the morning of Monday, January 4, Paa Kwasi asked her for money to go and buy food.

She said after he failed to return home after several hours, she asked for an announcement to be made and a search party was organised to look for him.

Nana Adwoa said since the search party was unable to find him, a report was made to the police.

She said on Wednesday afternoon, some children who had gone in search of crabs, found his body in the stream.

The police retrieved the body, and due to the level of decomposition asked the family to bury it while investigations continue.

ASP Duodo said the police did not find any wounds, which could make the police suspect a foul play.

He, however, said the police were going all out to unravel the cause of death.

---GNA

