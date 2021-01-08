ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
08.01.2021 Education

Ahead of reopening: Basic, Senior High Schools undergo massive disinfection

Ahead of reopening: Basic, Senior High Schools undergo massive disinfection
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

In line with the President’s announcement for the full reopening of all basic and senior high schools (SHSs) on January 15, the Ministry of Education (MoE), in partnership with Zoomlion Ghana Limited (ZGL), has begun a comprehensive strategy to disinfect and fumigate them.

The one-week operation will make the schools safe and secure for the return of pupils and students to continue with their academic studies.

Meanwhile, several basic and SHSs in Ashanti and Bono Regions have already benefited from the exercise. The schools in the Ashanti Region include Armed Forces Senior High and Technical (AFSHT), Asanteman Senior High School, Islamic Senior High School, and Adventist Senior High School.

In the Bono East Region, schools including Tanoso RC Basic School, Tanoso MA Basic School, Tanoso Presby School, Morning Star Technical, Kwarteng Ankomah Senior High School, and Nkoranza Senior High Technical School, and Nkoranza Technical Institute have had their share of the program.

The heads of the schools welcomed the news by the President that schools should reopen on Friday, January 15, 2021. They, therefore, commended President Akufo-Addo and Zoomlion for their immense efforts in ensuring that the virus did not spread in schools.

At the AFSHT, the Assistant Headmistress in-charge of Domestic, Ms. Harriet Hedoti, gave the assurance that the school will complement the government's effort to maintain a safe school environment ahead of the return of students to school.

"This disinfection exercise has been a lifesaver. We can only be thankful to God Almighty for keeping us safe from contracting the disease and also Zoomlion Ghana Limited, not forgetting the government of Ghana for such an initiative," Ms. Hedoti noted.

While admitting his school had a challenge with classroom space, the Senior Headmistress in-charge of Domestic, Asanteman Senior High School, Matilda Gyamera, assured parents of the safety of their children, adding that they were ready to receive the students.

In addition, she said the school had put in place a Covid-19 Team who has been assigned the responsibility of regular updates and reminders of the students to ensure that both students and staff members live in a safe environment.

The Senior Housemaster of Asanteman Senior High School, Mr. Fordjour Bismark Kwadwo, remarked that though his school had not recorded any Covid cases, they will not relent on their efforts to keep that record.

18202144306-qulxoca443-whatsapp-image-2021-01-08-at-1.47.38-pm-1.jpeg

18202144306-rwmyqdcp53-whatsapp-image-2021-01-08-at-1.47.37-pm.jpeg

18202144306-txobrfdq5l-whatsapp-image-2021-01-08-at-1.47.38-pm.jpeg

18202144307-typbsferql-whatsapp-image-2021-01-08-at-2.46.30-pm.jpeg

18202144307-i4dp266gfa-whatsapp-image-2021-01-08-at-2.46.29-pm.jpeg

Election 2020 Live Reporting
Election 2020 Live Reporting
Live updates: Ghanaians go to the polls today
More Education
Modern Ghana Links
Disinfection exercise has minimised bedbugs in schools in the Northern region---Regional Education Director
08.01.2021 | Education
Western Region: Himan Chief organizes workshop for teachers ahead of schools re-opening
08.01.2021 | Education
Educate your wards on COVID protocols—Sunyani MCE to parents
07.01.2021 | Education
Ahead of reopening: Registrar of Peki College of Education cautions students   
07.01.2021 | Education
Covid-19 collapses 126 private schools – GNACOPS
05.01.2021 | Education
Best Point, LearnRite to provide learning materials for SHS students
05.01.2021 | Education
UEW: More qualified staff employed to support our progressive activities – Vice-Chancellor
05.01.2021 | Education
GNECC commends gov't for reopening schools
04.01.2021 | Education
CHASS happy with gov't’s decision to reopen schools
04.01.2021 | Education
Election Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Parliament Fisticuffs: NDC MP Oti Bless 'fights' till dress ...
2 hours ago

Sanction persons behind military invasion of Parliament – AC...
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line