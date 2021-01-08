ModernGhanalogo

08.01.2021

E/R: Farmer murdered in farm

E/R: Farmer murdered in farm
Some unknown assailant(s) have reportedly beheaded a farmer identified as Obobisa Larweh at Amonom a farming community in the Atiwa West District of the Eastern Region.

The incident occurred on January 5, 2021.

According to a resident, the man left home to farm but did not return raising suspicion of the family.

Curiously, the residents mobilized to search for him only to find his headless body in the bush.

“Yes, it is true that a man called Obobisa Larweh who is 73 years from a community called Amonom has been beheaded yesterday 5th January 2021. The man left the house for the farm for his routine duty in the morning, late in the evening the family was waiting for his arrival but he wasn’t coming so the community decided to embark on a search and later found his head cut off. This was around 7:30pm ” a resident told Kasapa Fm.

Efforts are underway by police to arrest the suspect.

