Palm-wine tapper jailed 12 months for abduction

The Nkawie circuit court has sentenced a palm-wine tapper, who abducted an 18-year-old imbecile at Kotei-Nkwanta near Manfo, in the Ahafo-Ano North Municipality, to 12 months imprisonment.

Kwabena Philip, 25, was convicted after pleading guilty to the offence.

Police Chief Inspector Jonas Newlove Agyei told the court presided over by Mr Johnson Abbey that the complainant, Mr Anthony Owusu Ansah, was the grandfather of the victim.

He said on January 2, this year, the convict told the complainant that he was sending the victim to Moshie Zongo in Kumasi to work as a labourer.

Chief Inspector Agyei said the complainant inquired from the victim's father if he was aware that the convict was taking the son away to Kumasi.

The father denied knowledge of the matter and a report was made to the Manfo police, who arrested the convict.

The prosecution said the convict told the police, in his caution statement, that he was sending the boy to Sefwi but had not told the parents about it.

The convict also failed to tell the police the reason he was sending the boy to Sefwi and after investigations, he was charged and brought before the court.

