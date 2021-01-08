ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
08.01.2021 Crime & Punishment

Palm-wine tapper jailed 12 months for abduction

Palm-wine tapper jailed 12 months for abduction
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

The Nkawie circuit court has sentenced a palm-wine tapper, who abducted an 18-year-old imbecile at Kotei-Nkwanta near Manfo, in the Ahafo-Ano North Municipality, to 12 months imprisonment.

Kwabena Philip, 25, was convicted after pleading guilty to the offence.

Police Chief Inspector Jonas Newlove Agyei told the court presided over by Mr Johnson Abbey that the complainant, Mr Anthony Owusu Ansah, was the grandfather of the victim.

He said on January 2, this year, the convict told the complainant that he was sending the victim to Moshie Zongo in Kumasi to work as a labourer.

Chief Inspector Agyei said the complainant inquired from the victim's father if he was aware that the convict was taking the son away to Kumasi.

The father denied knowledge of the matter and a report was made to the Manfo police, who arrested the convict.

The prosecution said the convict told the police, in his caution statement, that he was sending the boy to Sefwi but had not told the parents about it.

The convict also failed to tell the police the reason he was sending the boy to Sefwi and after investigations, he was charged and brought before the court.

---GNA

Election 2020 Live Reporting
Election 2020 Live Reporting
Live updates: Ghanaians go to the polls today
More Crime & Punishment
Modern Ghana Links
Court remands trader for alleged robbery at Abuakwa
08.01.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Woman grabbed with Wee
06.01.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Tesano Police grab motorbike robber
05.01.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Hawker granted GH¢50,000.00 bail over theft
04.01.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Minister commissions two Police stations at Nkoranza North District
04.01.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Suspect in Ablekuma Central collation centre shooting denied bail
31.12.2020 | Crime & Punishment
Undertaker jailed five years for stealing
31.12.2020 | Crime & Punishment
Driver fined for carelessly causing harm
30.12.2020 | Crime & Punishment
Prof. Benneh's Murder Case: Court tells Police to act professionally when handling suspects
30.12.2020 | Crime & Punishment
Election Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

I asked Carlos to get away when he approached me – Mensah-Bo...
1 hour ago

Bagbin is the best NDC person to be Speaker under an Akufo-A...
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line