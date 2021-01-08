NPP supporters prevent Aboadze Landing Beach Committee from selling premix fuel

Some supporters of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Thursday prevented the Landing Beach Committee from supervising the distribution and the sale of fuel consignment to fishermen at a Premix fuel Station in Bronyinbima, a suburb of Aboadze.

The aggrieved supporters alleged that the tenure of the committee had elapsed and therefore members lacked the authority to supervise the distribution and the sale of the fuel.

The unfortunate incident, which happened about 1300 hours, according to eyewitnesses, triggered tension at the station for hours.

Eyewitnesses told the GNA that the NPP supporters went to the Premix Fuel Station to prevent the members of Landing Beach Committee, especially one Mr P K Ackon, who appended his signature on the waybill in receipt of the fuel consignment from taking in-charge of the sales.

They said the incident nearly ended in fisticuffs but for the timely intervention of customers and fishermen, who had gathered there to purchase the fuel.

Mr Ackon confirmed the incident as well as the explanations from the eyewitnesses but refuted claims made by the aggrieved supporters that their term of office had elapsed.

He said the supporters succeeded in taking charge of the sale of the premix fuel consignment of which he condemned it.

''The apparent illegality of removing us from the office will not be entertained because our tenure of office will expire in September 2021,'' he said.

Mr Ackon explained further that the Landing Beach Committee was duly constituted and sworn into office by Mr Ato Panford, Former Member of Parliament (MP) for the Constituency and Mr Joseph Amoah, District Chief of Executive (DCE) of Shama.

He said the committee was tasked to supervise the discharge, distribution and sale of premix fuel consignments to the fishermen to necessitate their fishing expedition unhindered.

Mr Ackon encouraged the aggrieved supporters to understand that their tenure of office was not coterminous with that of the MP and that they did not have the right to expel them from office on grounds that the former MP constituted the committee so if he had exited power the committee must go.

He advised the supporters to desist from such unhealthy development which could bring the reputation of their party into public ridicule.

Mr Ackon appealed to the Regional Executives of the party to address the impasse between the Landing Beach Committee and the aggrieved supporters.

---GNA