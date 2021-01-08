Our creative skill MPs have clipped the wings of the oppressor — Ofosu Ampofo

The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo has commended the Party and NDC MPs for their determination and courage to ensure the Party won the speakership position.

"Our members of Parliament have, through creative skills, experience, perseverance and determination, shown that the wings of the oppressor can be clipped and they indeed clipped it,” he said.

"I feel particularly proud of the men and women who represent our Party in Parliament. I do not have the right words to commend our gallant, courageous and strategic Honorable MPs for fighting through the night to ensure that our country elected Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin as Speaker of the Eight Parliament of Ghana.”

Mr Ampofo, in a statement issued in Accra, said: "Together we will emerge stronger and better…”

"It has been a long tedious struggle on what seems like a lonely journey from December 7 2020 till now, amidst intimidation, bullying, and outright violence visited on our compatriots.”

He said without unity, unwavering determination and steel-like courage, they could have suffered further oppression and suppression by the forces of anti-democracy.

"Let me also say that I admire the patriotism of those New Patriotic Party Members of Parliament, who saw reason in our cause and voted our way in choosing the speaker. I can only say kudos!” Mr Ampofo said.

"I salute all party members across the country and ask for calm and moderation as we trust in leadership for further political actions.”

"Ours is a struggle to make Ghana better for all. The Rescue Mission continues and with God on our side we shall surely overcome," he added.

---GNA