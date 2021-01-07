ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
07.01.2021 Headlines

Mahama, NDC MPs boycott Akufo-Addo, Bawumia swearing-in

Mahama, NDC MPs boycott Akufo-Addo, Bawumia swearing-in
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

National Democratic Congress (NDC) Members of Parliament refused to show up at the inauguration of President Akufo-Addo.

The Party’s Presidential Candidate, John Dramani Mahama was also absent at the inaugural ceremony.

There has not been any official explanation for their absence but it is widely believed that the boycott was in protest of the outcome of the general election.

The NDC has failed to accept the outcome of the 2020 general elections, alleging malfeasance in the polls.

Mr. Mahama has filed an election petition in court seeking among others a declaration from the Supreme Court to the effect that, “the purported declaration of the results of the 2020 Presidential Election on the 9th day of December 2020 is unconstitutional, null and void and of no effect whatsoever.”

NDC MPs in December 2020 also marched to the headquarters of the Electoral Commission (EC) to petition the electoral management body over their disagreement of the results of the polls.

They were challenging the results of the Techiman South parliamentary poll.

The Caucus in the six-pager petition had asked the EC to re-collate the Techiman South Constituency Parliamentary and Presidential Elections Results from all the 266 polling stations.

---citinewsroom

Election 2020 Live Reporting
Election 2020 Live Reporting
Live updates: Ghanaians go to the polls today
More Headlines
Modern Ghana Links
Election of Speaker and Deputies a plus for Ghana's democracy — Franklin Cudjoe
07.01.2021 | Headlines
[Full speech] Akufo-Addo’s swearing-in address
07.01.2021 | Headlines
My 2nd term will focus on building strong economy for youth employment – Akufo-Addo assures
07.01.2021 | Headlines
I'm determined to work with Bagbin to advance Ghana’s peace, progress and prosperity — Akufo-Addo
07.01.2021 | Headlines
Continue being citizens not spectators in my 2nd term – Akufo-Addo to Ghanaians
07.01.2021 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo, Bawumia sworn into office for 2nd term
07.01.2021 | Headlines
I'll submit myself to the will of Parliament – Bagbin
07.01.2021 | Headlines
Mahama congratulates Bagbin as Speaker of 8th Parliament
07.01.2021 | Headlines
Group calls on Parliament to apologize over chaotic, shameful and lawless drama
07.01.2021 | Headlines
Election Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

[List] International dignitaries present at Akufo-Addo's ina...
28 minutes ago

My 2nd term will focus on building strong economy for youth ...
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line