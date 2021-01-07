Mahama, NDC MPs boycott Akufo-Addo, Bawumia swearing-in

National Democratic Congress (NDC) Members of Parliament refused to show up at the inauguration of President Akufo-Addo.

The Party’s Presidential Candidate, John Dramani Mahama was also absent at the inaugural ceremony.

There has not been any official explanation for their absence but it is widely believed that the boycott was in protest of the outcome of the general election.

The NDC has failed to accept the outcome of the 2020 general elections, alleging malfeasance in the polls.

Mr. Mahama has filed an election petition in court seeking among others a declaration from the Supreme Court to the effect that, “the purported declaration of the results of the 2020 Presidential Election on the 9th day of December 2020 is unconstitutional, null and void and of no effect whatsoever.”

NDC MPs in December 2020 also marched to the headquarters of the Electoral Commission (EC) to petition the electoral management body over their disagreement of the results of the polls.

They were challenging the results of the Techiman South parliamentary poll.

The Caucus in the six-pager petition had asked the EC to re-collate the Techiman South Constituency Parliamentary and Presidential Elections Results from all the 266 polling stations.

