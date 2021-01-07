Prez Akufo-Addo declares 2021 as ‘second year of roads’

President Akufo-Addo has declared 2021 as the “second year of roads”.

Delivering his inaugural speech on Thursday, January 7, 2021, President Nana Akufo-Addo said he will largely focus and prioritize road projects to improve infrastructure this year.

“Our roads are being constructed at a faster pace than before, and yes, there are still many more kilometres to construct. We defined last year as the year of roads. This year will be the second year of roads as we continue with our focus on dealing with the deficits of our road infrastructure.”

He also committed to the development of the railway sector in his second term.

“The development of our rail sector on which considerable resources and energies are being devoted will open up the country and also help realise the goal of regional and continental integration.”

President Akufo-Addo further pledged to roll out more infrastructural projects in his second term.

“The percentage of Ghanaians without access to potable water is said to be reduced significantly, following the commencement of water projects across the country. The majority of Ghanaians live in unacceptable housing, and we shall tackle the problem with vigour.”

Year of Roads

The Nana Akufo-Addo administration in its quest to address the poor road networks in major parts of the country has declared 2020, as the “Year of Roads”.

Delivering the 2020 Budget in Parliament on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta indicated that the governing party would revamp the road sector and pay contractors what is owed them as ridicule to the NDC's claim of massive road infrastructure in its Green Book.

The MP also expressed that his constituency still had bad roads despite the roads minister's word to get contractors to finish road projects.

“Just as recently as the 29th of May I summoned him into parliament to answer a question. He assured me that the contractor had been mobilized to go back to the site. Today is the 11th of September, there is no evidence of a contractor on-site,” he said.

