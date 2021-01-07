ModernGhanalogo

07.01.2021 Headlines

Continue being citizens not spectators in my 2nd term – Akufo-Addo to Ghanaians
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

President Akufo-Addo has renewed his charge to Ghanaians to continually subject his mandate to rigorous scrutiny to enable him to deliver successfully during his tenure of office.

In his popular expression, “Be citizens and not spectators”, Akufo-Addo said this is the surest way the confidence reposed in him by the electorate will be realized to bring the socio-economic development they so desire.

Speaking at his investiture in Parliament today, [Thursday, January 7, 2021], President Akufo-Addo charged the citizenry to continue being citizens and not spectators by actively participating in the day to day running of the administration of government to make Ghana a better place for all.

“The sheer can-do spirit of the Ghanaian which I have witnessed all my life is the bedrock of which we can build the Ghana of our dream. Indeed, four years ago during my first inauguration, I urged all Ghanaians to be citizens and not spectators. I appealed to you to be active participants in the efforts to help build the Ghana we want in a democratic, free, prosperous and united Ghana. This is what our forefathers say is the Black Stars of Africa.”

