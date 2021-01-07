Akufo-Addo, Bawumia sworn into office for 2nd term

Akufo-Addo and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia have both taken their oath of office to begin their second term in office.

Chief Justice Anin Yeboah first administered the Oath of Office of Vice-President to Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and then administered the Oath of office of President to Akufo-Addo.

Several diplomats and Heads of State arrived in Ghana yesterday for the ceremony.

Among the guests are Liberia's President, George Weah; Sierra Leone's President, Julius Maada Bio; Guinea Bissau President, Umaru Sissico Embalo; interim Vice president of Mali, Assimi Goita, among others.