07.01.2021 Headlines

Bagbin elected Speaker of 8th Parliament

Alban Kingsford Sumani BagbinAlban Kingsford Sumani Bagbin
The National Democratic Congress (NDC) former Member of Parliament (MP) for Nadowli Kaleo and former second deputy speaker of the 7th Parliament, Alban Kingsford Sumani Bagbin, has provisionally been elected Speaker for the 8th Parliament of the Fourth Republic.

After the voting process from January 6-7, this year, Mr Bagbin went ahead with two extra votes.

Speaker of the 7th Parliament, Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye was a contestant in the race to be the Speaker of the 8th Parliament.

Mr Bagbin is said to have polled 138 votes while Prof Oquaye polled 136 votes respectively, with one spoilt ballot. The results are provisionally.

—Daily Guide

