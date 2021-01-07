ModernGhanalogo

07.01.2021

Carlos Ahenkorah snatches ballot papers during Speaker of Parliament election

Member of Parliament for Tema West, Carlos Ahenkorah did the unexpected on Thursday morning in Parliament when he snatched uncounted ballot papers in the Speaker of Parliament election and attempted to bolt with it.

This was after the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Members of Parliament began celebrating what they expected to be a victory in their favour.

The former deputy Trade and Industry Minister who was not previously sighted, ran to the table during counting and snatched the ballots of Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye and attempted to bolt with it.

He was quickly chased and accosted at the entrance of the parliamentary chamber and physically challenged by some NDC MPs.

The Chief Whip on the NDC side and MP for Asawase, Alhaji Muntaka Mubarak also went after him and secured the ballots papers which were returned to the table.

Carlos Ahenkorah has since left the parliamentary chamber.

— citinewsroom

