ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
07.01.2021 Headlines

Muntaka ‘snatches’ ballot box as chaos mar voting for Speaker

Muntaka ‘snatches’ ballot box as chaos mar voting for Speaker
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Member of Parliament-elect for Asawase constituency, Mubarak Mohammed Muntaka, on Thursday, January 7, 2021, snatched a ballot box meant for secret voting in Parliament.

This follows concerns raised by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Caucus over the sanctity of the secret ballot for the election of a Speaker of Parliament.

This comes after the MPs- elects for the 8th Parliament were to begin the voting process to elect a new Speaker of Parliament.

This is in accordance with Article 104 (4) of the 1992 Constitution and Standing Order 9 (1) which demands that the election of the Speaker shall be done by secret ballot.

The NDC Members of Parliament were unhappy the New Patriotic Party MPs were displaying their ballots to their leadership although the voting was to be a secret one.

17202150603-m6itl8w33x-muntaka-ballot-box2-1024x459

The voting exercise for the selection of either Prof. Mike Oquaye or Alban Bagbin for the Speaker position was marred by chaos as military personnel were subsequently called in to restore calm in the House.

— citinewsroom

More Headlines
Modern Ghana Links
NDC MPs occupying Majority side is of no effect — Oppong Nkrumah
07.01.2021 | Headlines
NDC Caucus rejects Clerk’s decision to bar injuncted Assin North MP-Elect
07.01.2021 | Headlines
'Injuncted' Assin North MP-elect barred from selecting Speaker of Parliament
07.01.2021 | Headlines
Effutu MP raises objection over presence of ‘injuncted’ Assin-North MP-elect in Parliament
07.01.2021 | Headlines
NDC MPs occupy majority side as NPP MPs fume
06.01.2021 | Headlines
Liberia’s President, others land for Akufo-Addo swearing-in
06.01.2021 | Headlines
Assin North: Court injuncts NDC MP-elect from being sworn-in
06.01.2021 | Headlines
Free Zones Board boss Micheal Baafi resigns
06.01.2021 | Headlines
My gov't has tackled Ghana’s long-standing problems in health sector – Akufo-Addo
06.01.2021 | Headlines
Live Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Effutu MP raises objection over presence of ‘injuncted’ Assi...
1 hour ago

Muntaka ‘snatches’ ballot box as chaos mar voting for Speake...
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line