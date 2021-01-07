NDC MPs occupying Majority side is of no effect — Oppong Nkrumah

Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah and MP-elect for Ofoase Ayirebi, says the Minority NDC MPs occupying the majority side of Parliament before the dissolution of the 7th Parliament of the Fourth Republic is inconsequential.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah, in a media interview, said at the moment Parliament was a single polling station and that any MP could sit any where of the Chamber of the house, to elect the Speaker of the Eight Parliament.

He explained that the Clerk to Parliament would enter the Chamber of Parliament after midnight and call out MPs-elect to elect a Speaker of Parliament.

He said after the MPs-elect had voted and elected a Speaker, and subsequently sworn in by the Chief Justice, the "Speaker of the Eighth Parliament would take full authority of proceedings and demand that the MPs on the Majority side sit on the right side and the Minority MPs also occupy the left side".

He said the leadership of the NPP Majority side had advised them not to do anything untoward to mar the proceedings of the house but maintain the dignity of Parliament.

Earlier, the NDC Minority MPs occupied the right side of Parliament, which was meant for the Majority NPP side.

That situation led to a scuffle and hot verbal exchanges between the NPP and NDC members of Parliament, but calm was restored later.

—GNA