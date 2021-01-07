NDC Caucus rejects Clerk’s decision to bar injuncted Assin North MP-Elect

Parliament was thrown into a state of confusion on Thursday dawn, January 7, when the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Caucus rejected a decision by the Clerk of Parliament, Cyril Kwabena Oteng Nsiah, to prevent the Member of Parliament (MP) elect for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson from taking part in processes for the selection of a Speaker for the House.

The drama unfolded after the Clerk indicated that he cannot recognize Mr. Quayson as a member for parliamentary business and the selection of Speaker owing to the restraining order from the Cape Coast High Court.

After the Clerk’s ruling, the leader of the NDC Caucus in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu demanded to see the said court document served on the Clerk of Parliament barring the Assin North from the day’s proceedings.

Many of the MPs on the NDC side were later seen rushing to the Clerk’s lobby in protest of the Chairman’s decision.

Police and Marshalls of Parliament had a tough time trying to ensure sanity in the House.

Security officers and the Marshalls had to form human walls to protect the Clerk from being confronted by the NDC MPs-elect.

— citinewsroom