'Injuncted' Assin North MP-elect barred from selecting Speaker of Parliament

The Member of Parliament (MP) elect for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson has been barred from participating in the voting process in the selection of Speaker for the 8th Parliament of the Fourth Republic.

It follows a court injunction restraining him from being sworn-in for parliamentary business.

Although Mr. Ouayson was spotted in the House despite his injunction, his fate was determined after Member of Parliament for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo Markin raised concerns over his presence in the House.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) to which Mr. Quayson belongs mounted a defence for their member saying he has not been served with the injunction and must therefore be allowed to represent the people of Assin North in the 8th Parliament.

But after rounds of counter-debates between the NDC and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) sides, the Clerk of the House, Cyril Kwabena Oteng Nsiah, admitted to receiving the injunction and ruled that he cannot recognize Mr. Quayson to duly participate in the selection of the Speaker for the 8th Parliament.

“I was duly served, and I am therefore unable to recognize James Quayson as MP-elect for the purposes of the election of Speaker. I will therefore accordingly proceed in the conduct of this election”, the Clerk stated during the inauguration of the 8th Parliament.

— citinewsroom