Effutu MP raises objection over presence of ‘injuncted’ Assin-North MP-elect in Parliament

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo Markin has raised concerns over the presence of the MP-elect for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson, in Parliament despite a court injunction barring him from being sworn into office.

Afenyo Markin, who is also the proposed Deputy Majority Leader for the New Patriotic Party’s Caucus in the House asked from the Clerk of Parliament if he had been served with any injunction document before the processes for the selection of a Speaker of the House commence.

A Cape Coast High Court on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, granted an injunction restraining Mr. Quayson, from being sworn-in into the 8th Parliament on Thursday, January 7, 2021.

But making a case for his query, the Effutu legislator maintained that it will be appropriate for the fate of the Assin North MP-elect to be determined before the Speaker is voted for.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) to which Mr. Quayson belongs mounted a defence for their member saying he has not been served with the injunction and must therefore be allowed to represent the people of Assin North in the 8th Parliament.

