06.01.2021 Headlines

NDC MPs occupy majority side as NPP MPs fume

There is drama in Parliament as Minority MPs takeover the Majority side of the House compelling their counterparts to sit at the opposite side awaiting tonight's ceremony to dissolve the 7th Parliament.

In what appeared to be a planned action, the NDC MPs stormed the chamber earlier tonight in their white attire even before NPP MPs arrived.

The NDC MPs have consistently served notice they will form the Majority.

They have indicated that they will elect the Speaker of Parliament of the 8th Parliament.

The 7th Parliament is set to be dissolved by 12midnight in accordance with the 1992 constitution.

More soon...

