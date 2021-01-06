Liberia’s President, others land for Akufo-Addo swearing-in

President of Liberia, George Manneh Oppong Weah has arrived in Ghana ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of President Nana Akufo Addo on Thursday, January 7, 2021.

He was received by a government delegation led by the Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo Marfo at the Kotoka International Airport.

He is among some thirteen African Heads of State who has confirmed their attendance for the investiture.

President of Guinea Bissau, Umaro Sissoco Embaló is also in Ghana to grace the event.

Guinea Bissau President, Umaro Sissoco Embaló with Senior Minister of Ghana

Other African President yet to be in the country include the President of Senegal, Macky Sall and the President of Côte d'Ivoire, Alassane Ouattara.

The Head of the Inauguration Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at a press briefing in Accra said other countries including Nigeria, Gambia, India, and France would be represented by their Foreign Ministers at the ceremony which starts at 11 am on Thursday.

— citinewsroom