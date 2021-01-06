ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
06.01.2021 Headlines

Liberia’s President, others land for Akufo-Addo swearing-in

Liberia’s President, others land for Akufo-Addo swearing-in
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

President of Liberia, George Manneh Oppong Weah has arrived in Ghana ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of President Nana Akufo Addo on Thursday, January 7, 2021.

He was received by a government delegation led by the Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo Marfo at the Kotoka International Airport.

He is among some thirteen African Heads of State who has confirmed their attendance for the investiture.

16202150603-otkvn0y442-weah-1

President of Guinea Bissau, Umaro Sissoco Embaló is also in Ghana to grace the event.

16202150603-8dt2wkivvq-whatsapp-image-2021-01-06-at-3.46.52-pm-1024x768.jpeg

Guinea Bissau President, Umaro Sissoco Embaló with Senior Minister of Ghana

16202150604-j5fqi7t2g0-whatsapp-image-2021-01-06-at-3.46.25-pm-1024x768.jpeg

Other African President yet to be in the country include the President of Senegal, Macky Sall and the President of Côte d'Ivoire, Alassane Ouattara.

16202150604-qvlxpcb543-weah-4

The Head of the Inauguration Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at a press briefing in Accra said other countries including Nigeria, Gambia, India, and France would be represented by their Foreign Ministers at the ceremony which starts at 11 am on Thursday.

16202150604-k5frj7u2h0-weah-3

— citinewsroom

More Headlines
Modern Ghana Links
Assin North: Court injuncts NDC MP-elect from being sworn-in
06.01.2021 | Headlines
Free Zones Board boss Micheal Baafi resigns
06.01.2021 | Headlines
My gov't has tackled Ghana’s long-standing problems in health sector – Akufo-Addo
06.01.2021 | Headlines
Minority angry over ‘Gestapo-style invasion’ of Parliament by security personnel
05.01.2021 | Headlines
Techiman South: Court quashes injunction against NPP's Mensah Korsah
05.01.2021 | Headlines
Banking sector sanitized – Akufo-Addo
05.01.2021 | Headlines
Supreme Court quashes Ho High Court injunction against Peter Amewu
05.01.2021 | Headlines
These twelve heads of state are coning for Akufo-Addo's investiture
05.01.2021 | Headlines
We’ve stabilized, restored confidence in economy — Akufo-Addo
05.01.2021 | Headlines
Live Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Techiman South: Only injunction dismissed, case against Agye...
1 hour ago

Hohoe High Court adjourns Kofi Adams case sine dine
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line