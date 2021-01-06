Assin North: Court injuncts NDC MP-elect from being sworn-in

Listen to article

A Cape Coast High court has granted an injunction restraining the NDC Member of Parliament-elect for Assin North, Richard Quayson, from being sworn-in into the 8th Parliament tomorrow [Thursday, January 7].

The petition filed by one Michael Ankomah-Nimfa of Assin Bereku claimed Mr. Quayson held dual citizenship when.

The presiding judge, Justice Kwasi Boakye ruled that Mr. Quayson was “restrained from holding himself out as Member of Parliament-Elect for the Assin North Constituency within the Central Region of the Republic of Ghana and further presenting himself to be sworn in as Member of Parliament-Elect as such until the final determination of the Petition.”

— citinewsroom