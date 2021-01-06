You don’t have to be rich to make a difference—CEO of CMEL

Listen to article

The Chief Executive Officer of ClIFMELVIN company in Sunyani, Mr. Prince Osei Kwadwo has mentioned that the fear of the unknown and uncertainty of the future has put pressure on mankind so much that little or no attention is given to small things that make a big difference in the lives of the poor.

Speaking to Suncity news in Sunyani, the UK based Chief Executive Officer stated that, inability to have a billion-dollar account should not be the justification for not lending a helping hand to the needy.

He charged the Government of Ghana to emulate the pro-poor policies of the western world, adding that, such interventions do go a long way to mitigate the plight of the poor.

Mr.Prince Osei affectionately called One In Town said one thing a lot of people are oblivious of, is the fact that giving holds the keys to locked opportunities in life, adding, it is a gift he will forever be grateful to his maker for granting him.

Touching on recent national elections, Mr. Osei praised the people of Bono Region, particularly the Sunyani East constituency where he voted for the manner they conducted themselves throughout the polls.

He called on the President-elect, Nana Addo Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to ensure that Public and civil service are proactive and committed to facilitating positive economic growth for the benefit of the entire citizenry.

He also called on the president to ensure the total independence of the state institutions devoid of political interference.