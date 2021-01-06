NDC Professional Forum Petition CHRAJ To Investigate And Prosecute Killers Of December Elections

The NDC Professional Forum, North America Chapter have observed with dismay the December 7, 2020 electoral misunderstandings that occurred in some constituencies, as a result of the Electoral Commission officials, who did not do their work diligently, especially in respect to the collation and declaration of results.

We are shocked to the bone, the excessive use of military forces under the leadership of President Nana Addo Danquah Akuffo Addo at some collation centers, which led to the killing of the 8 innocent Ghanaians who just wanted their votes counted. These military officers in some cases shot directly into a crowd of unarmed citizens, instantly killing some of them.

These incidents have dented the good image of Ghana and threatened the peace and democracy the country had been enjoying.

The NDC Professional Forum, North America Chapter is saddened by these unfortunate happenings and as a result is calling on the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to do the following:

To conduct a full-scale investigation into the killing of the 8 innocent Ghanaians who through no faults of theirs were gunned down by some military officers and irate vigilante groups deployed by the Government.

Prosecute the perpetrators responsible for the killing of the 8 innocent Ghanaians, irrespective of their political affiliations.

Make the findings and recommendations of their report public after it work.

In addition, we are calling on, the United Nations, African Union and all Embassies/Foreign missions to engage the President of the Ghana, Nana Addo Danquah Akuffo Addo and the New Patriotic Party to stop the use of State Security Agencies to perpetuate mayhem unto innocent Ghanaians. The Forum expects from the Government of the day, not to protect its members who may be complicit in these killings.

We are asking the International Community to take keen interest in resolving these post electoral incidents because it has the potential of threating global peace since Ghana is an active partner in promoting global development and justice.

We believe anything short of the above is likely to plunge Ghana into chaos in the future and will emboldened others to take the law into their own hands. The Forum seeks justice for the families who have lost their love ones through these incidents.

Further to the above, we wish to use this medium to call the attention of all relevant stakeholders to take immediate steps to bring calm to the country.

Finally, the Forum would like to assure CHRAJ of its readiness to assist it, in investigating the said killings.

Submitted for and behalf of NDC Professional Forum, North America Chapter

Signed

Arnold Appiah, President

CC:

Secretary-General, United Nation Chairperson, African Union

Dr. Ibn Chambas, Special Representative of the Secretary-General (SRSG), UNOWAS Ambassadors/High Commissioners of Foreign Missions in Ghana

International Election Observers

Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO) All Media Houses